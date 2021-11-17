The new premises of the brand of the three strips

Adidas Argentina announced the opening of its new store in the Alto Palermo Shopping. It is a 700 m2 premises that meant an investment of 82 million pesos and 35 new jobs.

“We have a long-term plan aimed at expanding our business in Argentina, accompanied by the growth of our national production and the strong commitment of SMEs and local suppliers. In the next two years, we will continue to open new stores and invest in the renovation of others. At the same time, we want to grow strongly in the development of sales in eCommerce ”, indicated company sources during the opening.

As detailed by the company of the “three strips” in a statement, the store has “an industrial, avant-garde and modern design that makes it an ideal place for sports fans. In addition to finding all the news from adidas Training, Running and Soccer, visitors will be able to enjoy a customization and personalization space for products and a social area to charge cell phones, take a break or connect to the Internet ”. It is the second largest in the country and has sustainability and diversity as one of the central axes, with recycled materials, such as plastic made from bottle caps.

The store is 700 square meters

On the other hand, alienated with the concept of Alto Palermo Shopping, the place stands out for highlighting the importance of women and diversity through a mural made by the artist Jasmine Varela that captures his figure with different radiant colors. In turn, it pays homage to the city with a subtle reference to the Floralis Generica, which is located in the United Nations Square. “With this opening, adidas and Alto Palermo seek to establish the area as a nerve center and through different activities and proposals to attract residents of the area. This year’s growth consolidates the operation in Argentina, and places the country as the third most important market for adidas in Latin America, behind Brazil and Mexico ”, it was explained.

According to data from the company itself, Adidas is the leading manufacturer of sports apparel and footwear nationwide, with more than 40 years of experience, a network of 40 stores and more than 200 accounts where its products are sold. This year it will close its local footwear production with a growth of 40% compared to last year; meanwhile, in clothing the increase will be 20% compared to 2020.