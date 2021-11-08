It is important that physicians do everything possible to promote adherence to medication. But, to help your patients adhere to prescription drug regimens, it helps to understand the psychology and barriers that contribute to the phenomenon.

Adherence to medication as a three-stage process

The authors of a review article in the American Psychologist described the ABC taxonomy of medication adherence as a three-stage process that varies over time. Which includes startup, deployment, and interruption.

The first phase is the beginning and means the time from the prescription until the patient takes the first dose of the drug. The second phase, or implementation, is the period from onset until the last dose is taken. The third phase is the interruption and marks the end of the therapy, when the patient abandons the last dose and no more doses are taken later. It is noteworthy that the term persistence refers to the time a patient is in the implementation phase.

“Failure to identify barriers to adherence, adapt an intervention, and identify the self-regulation processes involved in these phrases. It is likely to result in poor adherence in the long term, ”the authors wrote.

Barriers

According to the aforementioned review, barriers can be divided into four categories: patient-related, medication-related, physician-related, and health-care system issues.

Barriers related to the patient include forgetting, self-management of symptoms, and interruption of schedule (eg, vacations, holidays). Second, medication-related barriers include the frequency of dosing. Adverse effects of medication, polypharmacy, or length of stay. Others would be the barriers related to the doctor are factors such as lack of trust in the doctor. Poor communication with the doctor and urgent office visits. Lastly, health system barriers include the lack / inadequate insurance or drug coverage. Problems making appointments, lack of ongoing dialogue, and lack of feedback.

Strategies

Strategies to improve adherence rates often include multiple efforts spanning the breadth of care. The CDC describes several approaches, including the following:

Using pill boxes or blisters, which is cost effective Coordinated or team care, such as advice in which the pharmacist and the doctor participate. Lowering the cost, like eliminating copays Identify and re-involve non-adherent patients in treatment by linking them through the health department and their care providers (eg, HIV care) Electronic prescribing, which can keep track of whether a prescription was filled or dispensed, as well as send reminders to the patient

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also playing an important role in increasing medication adherence rates. For example, the authors of a review article published in Frontiers in Digital Medicine wrote that automated systems have been employed to provide reminders to patients to take their medications.

