The awards organized by the Professional Football Sports Association (ADFP) It has been taking place this Tuesday, December 9, at the convention center facilities in the Miraflores district. The institution is rewarding the players, teams and coaches who stood out in the League 1 2021. And as usual this ceremony has luxury guests.

The first winner was Hernán Barcos. The Argentine forward was awarded as the best player of the season. The ‘Pirata’ made the difference in Alianza Lima on and off the field. He registered a total of 10 points and eight assists. Including the goal in the final that gave the title number 24 to the ‘Blue and White’ people. After its officialization through social networks, the fans let their affection be felt.

The experienced attacker could not be present at the event and his representation Angelo Campos received his trophy. The intimate porter took a photo of his award and shared it on Instagram, tagging it with the following words: “Calm Pirate, I keep your trophy”. To which he replied “Thank you friend is everyone.”

Percy liza was established as the revelation player of 2021. The ‘sky blue’ striker took advantage of all the opportunities and left good feelings, to the extent that he is being watched by foreign clubs. He scored eight goals and assisted three times. The 21-year-old footballer outperformed his own teammates as is the case with Jhilmar lora, who was summoned to the ‘blanquirroja’.

The ‘Figure’ could not attend and his coach Roberto Mosquera received the award. Paolo Guerrero, who was as a guest, gave a few words to the attacker. “I congratulate Percy Liza for this award, I think he has a great future. I am sure that he will play abroad and in the Peruvian national team.. He has great conditions, he is very fierce ”, held the ‘Predator’. It should be added that the one formed in Cristal is in Spanish lands on vacation.

Alianza Lima won the trophy for the best team. The team led by Carlos Bustos was the winner of the Clausura Tournament and later beat Sporting Cristal in the final of the League 1. Despite the limitations that it presented at the beginning of the year and later a few days before the defining matches, the intimates remained united and achieved a compact team with a mixture of young people and experience.

Representing the ‘people’s team’, Josepmir Ballon, captain, and Angelo Campos, one of the pillars of obtaining a new championship, received recognition. In the postcard you can see references such as Jaime Duarte and Marko Ciurlizza. On the other hand, the ‘blue and white’ took over the Fair Play award.

Roberto Mosquera he was again elected best coach. ‘La Mosca’ led his ‘pupilos’ to a new final and despite not achieving the goal, he had a good campaign. The Peruvian strategist won the Apertura Tournament, lifted the trophy in the Bicentennial Cup and closed the year being the best of the accumulated. On the other hand, it is also recognition of his merit, because the first months of the year he was disputing the Libertadores Cup and then the South American, on par with the domestic league.

Angelo Campos he was considered the best goalkeeper. The former goalkeeper of Melgar was in 22 games and only scored ten goals, having a total of 15 times his undefeated goal. The ‘Mono received the trophy from the hands of Leao Butrón, who gave him some words. “As I told you after the championship, the good is just beginning”, he pointed.

