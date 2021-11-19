LaSalud.mx.- The Deputy Director of Neonatology of the National Institute of Perinatology (INPer), Irma Alejandra Coronado Zarco, explained that adequate medical monitoring before and during pregnancy, and the control of any disease allow the pregnancy to reach term, that is, at 40 weeks, and that the newborn is in optimal health conditions.

In an interview conducted on the occasion of World Day of the Girl and the Premature Child, commemorated yesterday, the specialist announced that, in Mexico, each year between 180 thousand and 200 thousand births are registered with less than 37 weeks of gestation, a figure that reaches 15 million worldwide.

In addition, he explained that preterm labor occurs when the pregnant woman develops preeclampsia, which is the complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and urinary tract infections that cause activation of some substances in the body that trigger labor.

Another cause is alteration of the structure of the cervix or cervix, which prevents the fetus from staying inside the uterus as it grows. In these cases it is necessary to resort to early delivery by cesarean section.

A premature person can present immaturity in different organs, mainly brain, lungs, intestine and eyes, with the consequent risk of cerebral palsy, neurological sequelae, damage to the retina, myopia, astigmatism and blindness, among others. The hospitalization period can be up to three months, depending on the time of gestation.

The recovery of the premature person depends on the cause of the premature birth, weight, adequate treatment for the maturity of their organs, development of infections, care at the time of birth and others.

During birth, it is important to monitor that the baby receives adequate oxygen and ensure that the delivery is attended by specialized personnel to evaluate whether it can be born naturally or by cesarean section; it should also be fed breast milk, as it is the best measure to reduce the risk of developing serious infections.

Dr. Coronado Zarco made a call to be sensitive with premature children, who usually have vision, mobility, agility and learning problems. For this reason, the InPer specialist recommended that women raise awareness about the need for prenatal medical control and, when faced with an early delivery, seek specialized care as much as possible.

RGP