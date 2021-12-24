Adela Micha It has become a trend in networks for a bad comment he gave, after reporting the hospitalization of Silvia Pinal, according to reports, after testing positive C0VID-I9.

The presenter’s comment has filled social networks with bad comments, where they have regretted her statement, which exhibits how news coverage is approached in powerful media such as television.

The news of the supposed contagion of Silvia Pinal has caused a great stir in networks, especially because the cases of contagions have increased, in the resurgence of the contingency, due to the spread of the omnicrom variant.

“I think he’s going to die already”

From “I believe that he is going to die” to “it does not take long to die”, Adela Micha made a mistake in the coverage that is made, after reporting the hospitalization of Silvia Pinal, according to contagion of C0VID-I9.

Micha’s unfortunate statements were broadcast while giving coverage indications to the news, on her program Adela told me, produced by Heraldo TV and challenging the television station to rethink its transmission strategy, due to the negative impact that crude indications have accumulated on networks.

Adela Micha: “Hurray, Silvia Pinal is going to die.” These are the monsters of tv that are still consuming. Obnoxious characters but they are very real. pic.twitter.com/gzQX8vdqt9 – Memo ☭ (@gap_mar) December 23, 2021

☝🏼

How disgusting it is #AdelaMicha! 🤮

All for gaining a rating for your little show.

The double face and hypocrisy deserve to be exhibited. Prompt recovery to Silvia Pinal. pic.twitter.com/TftsFBdIAU – 🧧 Enrique B. (@Enrique_BR) December 23, 2021

My friend @maca_online and my close friend @Adela_Micha They are already preparing the funeral of Silvia Pinal. Very professional and feminist. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/h2mcZ9PBRd – Musculoca (@LaMuscuLoca) December 23, 2021

This case leaves a bad precedent for Heraldo, especially when thinking about the protocols that he must adopt as a medium, in order to face these news trends.

The coverage of these events, in which the medium ends up being the news, is due to the interest that audiences put on social networks to the broadcast that is made from these media and the way in which they seek to win the trend.

We saw this at the time with the transmission that was made between Teelvisa and TV Azteca when the death of Vicente Fernández, one of the key figures in the Mexican music industry, was reported.

After reporting the death, the attention of the audiences in networks focused on the media and their coverage strategies, where names such as Flor Rubio and Mara Patricia Castañeda became trends due to the way in which they approached coverage.

The news became a conversation within social networks, channels of extreme value to the consumer and that increasingly works as a key medium for traditional media, when thinking about content strategies and how to execute them.

These facts undoubtedly remind us how important communication becomes and the scope of actions to respond to trends and how to stand out on social networks.

