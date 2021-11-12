The conducted experiments, surveys and behavioral research found that the areas of the brain that are activated when an addictive substance is ingested are almost totally the same as those that are turned on in “cyber-dependents” when they receive likes, increase their followers, generate reproductions or They interact with one of their influencers.

The individuals who participated in the studies described feelings such as joy, self-confidence, support, satisfaction, freedom, pleasure, security and increases in their levels of dopamine, adrenaline, accelerated heart rate and increased blood pressure were detected.

Contrary to this, the absence of these “digital stimuli” generated the opposite: perceptions of stress, insecurity, failure, loneliness, depression, eating disorders, sadness and insomnia.

The findings are very interesting, but at the same time intriguing. People are turning to social networks to satisfy emotional, psychosocial and personal fulfillment needs immediately but virtually and without the slightest objective basis.

For the social nemesis (ã sic) approval, inspiration, trust, security, closeness, fantasy, empathy, friendship, value and acceptance exist -if and only if- they are validated through the network. Life spins in a digital vortex, the real world does not offer the colors, flavors, essences, images, vibrations, sensations and rewards that can only be found in followers, fans, messages and interactions.

The Internet is the gateway to the realization of a transcendent life, full of content and meaning, the door to popularity and access to social success. The magic mirror, the key to paradise and the promised land just a few clicks away. Paraphrasing Descartes: I am in networks, therefore I exist.

But the doors always open and close, they serve the same to enter as to leave. Although most addicts tend to be indifferent, aseptic, ephemeral and harmless, stalkers, manipulators, blackmailers, fraudsters, aggressive and malicious people were also detected who go to the networks to give way to their traumas, complexes and all kinds of affiliations and impaired phobias.

Supply and demand, whoever seeks something can find it without measuring the risk of the unknown, crossing uncertain paths full of naivety, inexpertX leaves you at the mercy of those who know all the traps and deceptions that you may be susceptible to.

The navigators of digital networks go out to hunt for an easy, simple reward, they lose sleep imagining shapes, poses, scenarios, building a matrix “reality” that usually prevails and supplants their earthly life just to get more followers, I like it. replicas and more messages, whatever the cost.

Many processes take place simultaneously within the social netnomanXs (© sic): everything can be evaded, everything can be sacrificed, name, age, profession, nationality, experience, knowledge, everything is portable, disposable and simplified. , there are no copyrights, there are no rules or regulations, there is no oversight or control.

The hours in the gym are not worth it, but the proper pose; beauty, sympathy, power and influence can all be done with a slight dose of pornography, empty words, an emoticon; the world cannot turn without me, my fans eat, breathe and get up today just because I motivate them.

Sharing in networks is living. What for some is to really enjoy and live for others is simply to imagine that they access restaurants, places, experiences, parties, clubs, appointments, orgasms, triumphs, mergers, trips, lifestyle, business, conquests, romances and receiving a part of all that thanks to that virtual window.

The networks give exposure to a world stage in real time, anyone can compete on equal terms with any figure and overshadow the famous; you can have the “friends” you always wanted and even from the other side of the world. What you did not achieve in school or at work you can now get from the networks.

The social nemesisX (© sic) convinces himself: I am not alone in the world, the hormones overwhelm me, my chemistry is altered, I feel warmth and affection, I waste joy, thousands embrace me; my confidences, my jokes, my songs, my talents, they are worth it, there they are, everyone appreciates them, they think of me, they recognize me and they encourage me to move forward, I am a universal star.

All addiction means dependence, submission, the harsh reality when waking up, the ravages of fantasy, the harsh dawn and the impact with a reality that cannot be erased, the world does not stop, it continues frantic and insists on stopping me.

My subscribers fill me with strength, their invaluable support resonates, after all I can build pyramids, walls and wonders with just more hands.

Nothing will defeat me, I am convinced, I carry thousands of my fans, today I propose to give them a gift of life, a sequence, a dance, a song, an idea, an advice, a recipe, a compliment, nothing will stop me.

Today I had a revelation: I came to this world to earn thumbs up. I am the conqueror of the viral throne, the pilot of my applications, the captain of my social networks.

