It is clear that smartphones do everything today and they are the devices that we carry everywhere. So, why not take advantage of them so that if we need it, they help us save our lives? Let’s see how we can do it.

We use the mobile phone for everything, that is something that we all have clear. We take it everywhere, it may even be the case that we forget our wallet, keys, sunglasses, but never our cell phone.

Well, like many of us have configured it to not depend on the wallet and cards to pay, we can make it work in a moment of urgency.

It can be the perfect ally so that at any given time the emergency services can have our detailed medical information and instantly, something that can be essential in the event of an accident.

In that case, we could say that our smartphone has saved our lives or at least has been decisive for it.

As is evident we must be the ones who configure our own medical information on our Android mobileIn addition to which person or persons we want to call in case we are disabled.

We are going to explain to you how to add your medical data on your smartphone, it is much easier than you can imagine.

Index of contents:

Medical information on our Android

Such information will be great help for medical services, in case we cannot answer or we remember they can know not only the type of blood we have, but also fundamental issues such as any type of alegrías, especially if it is to some medicine.

For medical information to be present on our Android device, we must complete it ourselves, so we must follow certain steps to get it.

We must make it clear that, depending on the layer of your smartphone, it may differ from the pure version of Android, as it can be in the case of Samsung, for example.

We open the Settings from our phone.

from our phone. We played on Phone information for later we will Emergency information .

for later we will . At that time we must enter everything we deem necessary, although the more information the better. We can cover Name, Address, Blood Group, Allergies, Medications, Organ Donor, and Medical History.

To include this information, you just have to click on each of the options and fill it in thanks to the smartphone keyboard.

If you have a Samsung phone, the place where they put the emergency data is different, something that also happens in other brands, so it is best to use the search engine in Settings.

In the terminals of the Korean brand Samsung it is done in this way:

We came in Contacts: .

. Next, we open the menu clicking on the three horizontal stripes that we will see in the upper left part.

clicking on the three horizontal stripes that we will see in the upper left part. Within Groups we touch on Emergency contacts .

we touch on . Now, the first thing we will see is Emergency medical information , place that we must press.

, place that we must press. At that time we can enter information such as Illnesses, Joys, Current Medication, Blood Group or Other.

At the end, click on Keep and everything will be stored.

View medical information in case of emergency

When we have an accident, the way in which the information is made visible is very easy, something that everyone should know in case of such a situation.

In addition, the medical services and the State Security Services themselves are prepared and prevented that there may be very valuable information on the Android mobile of the injured person, although there are not many of us who carry this system completed.

We only have to do the following:

We swipe up on a locked screen.

We played on Emergency , and then enter Emergency information .

, and then enter . When the Emergency Information option reappears, we must touch it again.

Tips and guide to buy a next-generation sports watch that fits your needs and helps you improve your sports goals.

We can also establish a series of contacts, with their respective numbers, to be emergency numbers. If necessary, our phone will allow these contacts to be seen and called without unlocking the device, as long as it has the settings for it activated.

What we must do are these steps, it is practically the same as we did to put the medical information.

We open the Settings from our phone.

from our phone. Click on Phone information for then we enter Emergency information .

for then we enter . Then we will see that the first thing that comes out is Add emergency contacts .

. Then we choose those contacts that we want to mark as the ones that can be called in case of an emergency.

The phone will automatically send them a text message to let them know that we have added them as an emergency contact.

SOS mode

The SOS emergency mode is a system that can be very useful, since if we feel threatened, we fear for our safety or we have had an accident and we are aware, we can alert our emergency contacts of the danger we are in.

It is configured very easily, following these steps:

We open the Settings Of the device.

Of the device. We played on Security and emergencies , to then press on SOS emergency .

, to then press on Now we must select the configuration, that is, call the emergency services with this button, share information with emergency contact and record an emergency video.

Both the option of sharing information with emergency contacts and that of recording a video will require that we activate both recording and location permissions, if we did not already have them before.

When Press the Power button quickly five times or more in an emergency, the phone will play an alarm sound high by default.

As you can see, everything we have told you is a part of Android that can become extremely important when the time comes, although I hope it never comes. But we must be cautious and that is why it is best to have it configured for what could happen.

It is a somewhat unknown part of the Android world, but one that should come to the fore, as configuring medical data on your mobile can save lives or at least be an important part so that someone does not suffer harm that could be irreparable.