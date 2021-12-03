It was almost half a year ago when we had news of the new interface that Google was preparing for Android TV. And now, almost six months later, the new home screen design is coming to the televisions with Android TV of different countries. How a button shows, on two televisions at home jumped yesterday.

A change with a clear objective: to establish greater similarity between the interfaces displayed by Android TV and Google TV to make them more attractive to the user. Now Android TV sees new options appear on the home screen with direct access to searches, applications and improved recommendations.

Android TV begins to receive a design that resembles it more to what Google TV already looks like. An initial screen that now offers four shortcuts to “Look for”, “Beginning”, “To find out” and “Applications”.

The objective is to facilitate the use and movement between the different menus without having to scroll down the screen or move with the remote through the settings. But it is that along with these input menus, improvements arrive in “Discover”.

Now with the option “Add to my list”, we can do that by pressing and holding the OK button on the content, all the movies or series that you want to see later are added. This list to view later will appear in the Discover tab and you can consult it from other devices such as Google search or the Google TV app.

In addition, the recommendations have now been improved thanks to a menu that appears in the “Settings” within “Device Preferences”, “Starting screen”, “Content preferences”. In this menu we will see a screen in which content will be presented so that you can indicate if you are interested or not and thus improve the recommendations that Android TV gives you.

Plus now movie trailers play automatically, similar to how it happens on Netflix, achieving a more cinematic experience. An improvement that you can however deactivate again in the “Device Preferences” and then in the “Start Screen”.

This update is coming in a phased manner, so it may still take a few hours or days to get to your TV.