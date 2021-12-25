Adding some RGB lights to your bedroom or game room is a great idea because you can make a custom theme according to what you have decorationFor example, if it is from Xbox it can be predominantly green, or if it is from Marvel it can be predominantly red and blue, the colors of Spider-Man or Captain America. Well, these WEILY lights do that with good performance, and you can get them for 28 euros.

This RGB LED light strip has 450 lightsWorth the redundancy with dimmer and brightness controls that you can manipulate with remote control, you have 16 multi-color options and many fixed ones as well as dynamic color modes, you can adjust a brightness that goes from very bright to dim depending on your taste and your own ambient light.

These lights you can control even through voice commands with Alexa and the Google AssistantYou will not need a remote control, but by simply giving an order with your voice, these smart bulbs will do what you order, from turning on and off, changing color, shining more or less brightly, and changing modes.

This RGB LED tape is 15 meters long, it also has Wi-Fi so that you can give it the orders that I mentioned before, you can control this tape with your smartphone through the app in a simple way. You can even schedule these lights to turn on and off at a certain time which is a nice feature.

Last updated on 2021-12-22. Prices and availability may differ from those published.

Something cool is that this tape you can cut it every three LEDs in case you don’t need lights for such a long space, you will see the mark throughout the entire tape. Or if you need more than 15 meters you can buy another tape and add the amount you need, you can connect them freely with another, it is no problem. Has a self-adhesive tape on the back in case you have trouble getting the tape sticking to the wall.

Another feature of these RGB LED lights is that syncs with the music you’re listening to to match the melody, even if you are clapping, they will sync. The lights can be used for your room, the living room, decorate the ceiling, the stairs (like the LEDs that movie theaters have), your desk or the living room or decoration for a party, for 28 euros it’s a bargain.

