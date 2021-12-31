When you are playing video games online, communicating is essential, you can do it through the microphone that is built into most gaming helmets, but if this is not the case, adding a QWERTY keyboard to your controller can be a great solution. So you can write more fluently, just as you did years ago in Counter strike being at the computer, this keyboard has a very economical price, just 28 euros.

The keyboard has 47 keys and the 2.4G receiver is used to transmit the data, this allows you to quickly enter what you want to write in a group game chat, making it a huge improvement on the experience. The keyboard is very useful when entering passwords. emails, etc, in short, transcribing data to the console will be easier with this wireless QWERTY keyboard.

It is noteworthy that the keyboard It has a bright backlight so you can see the keys clearly if you have the light off in your bedroom or game room off. To do this, simply insert the keyboard into the controller and press the “Xbox” key, at which point the keys will light up. If you don’t use the keyboard in the first 10 seconds, it will go into energy saving and the lighting will turn off until you use it.

Keyboard installation is simple, You only need to remove the silicone to turn off the 3.5mm audio jack, align all the ports, and gently push the keyboard onto the controller., it is not necessary to use too much force. The keyboard is powered directly from the controller, so it does not need a battery or charger, but if you use a wireless controller you will need a charging base so that both devices have enough power for long gaming sessions.

Last updated on 2021-08-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Time to talk about compatibility, this wireless QWERTY keyboard It is designed to be used with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One controller (except for the Xbox One X), it is even compatible with a Windows 10 computer, so you have a range of possibilities. The 2.4G receiver on the top right of the keyboard can be removed if desired.

As a bonus, the keyboard it has a weight of 70.8 grams so it is very light And it’s not a huge addition in terms of weight to the controller, and the dimensions are 14.71 x 5.31 x 3.99 cm. TiMOVO wireless keyboard is a good accessory for you to enhance your gaming experience and for 28 euros it is a good investment.

Last updated on 2021-08-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.