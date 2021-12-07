Adán Augusto López received Santiago Creel at Segob (Photo: Twitter / @ TabascoHOY)

This Monday, December 6, it transpired that the vice-coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel Miranda, met with the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto López Hernández, in order to establish a cordial dialogue between the Government of Mexico and the opposition, represented by the blue and white institute.

According to the information known so far, both politicians agreed on the importance of establishing a communication channel in order to preserve agreements on controversial issues such as the electrical reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the fight against corruption, increased unsafety in the country, the role of Armed forces in civil matters, as well as the inflation and the economic crisis by 2022.

In addition, it was announced that in the next few days a meeting will be held between Segob with legislators, leaders and governors of National Action. However, it is not the only thing, since there are also meetings with the Party structure. Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and all other political forces of the opposition.

