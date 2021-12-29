Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said that this social network will “rethink what it is” in 2022. In a video posted on his Twitter account, the manager said that Instagram will focus on greater transparencyAlthough it did not directly address any of the scandals that affected the platform and its parent company, Meta, this year.

“We are thinking about who we are, what we value and what kind of change we want to affect in the world”Mosseri said, after a year in which Instagram was accused of ignoring the extent of its toxicity to many teenage users.

In September, The Wall Street Journal, had access to the internal investigation of Instagram and Facebook, based on which, reported that Facebook was well aware of the damage that Instagram has on adolescents, especially on the mental health of adolescents.

In his video, Mosseri also said that Instagram’s goals for 2022 include consolidating all video-sharing efforts around Reels, its rival TikTok product; further adopt private messaging; Y improve the ways content creators make money from the app.

Without directly addressing the criticism, he said Instagram would work on more personal controls and expanding transparency. “We think it is important that people understand how Instagram works, if they are going to shape what they want or what is best for them,” he said.