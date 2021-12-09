During the hearing, Mosseri was questioned about the security problems that the app has for younger users and a level of toxicity was pointed out on Instagram that affects children and adolescents.

According to a Reuters report, the platform’s leader proposed the creation of a body that can regulate best practices to help ensure the safety of minors on the Internet. And in written testimony before a Senate committee, he indicated that this body should determine “how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences and how to design parental controls.”

He added that companies like Instagram “should have to adhere to these standards to achieve some of our Section 230 protections.”

Section 230 is a provision of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that protects companies that host user-created content from potential lawsuits that may arise from postings on its services.

During the hearing, senators seemed skeptical that such a “body” could be effective. “The time for self-regulation is over,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, who called for child safety measures online to address concerns about Instagram.

Although the company has launched functions such as Take a Break, the tools have been criticized, as there is no background regulation, according to the United States representatives.