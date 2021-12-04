‘The reporter: The legend of Ron Burgundy’, ‘Past of turns’ or ‘Brothers by balls’ are three of the most rounded comedies of the last 20 years and perfect examples of what they could do together Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. Now, a quarter of a century after some of the most important pieces of humor of our life, society seems to be forever broken.

The end of comedy

Adam McKay, who is about to candy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ has opened up about his professional split from Will Ferrell. The two collaborators worked together on some of the biggest comedies of the 2000s and later they formed Gary Sanchez Productions.

But McKay and Ferrell announced in spring 2019 that they would end their association and said in a statement at the time: “The two of us will always work together creatively and will always be friends. And we recognize that we are very lucky to end this venture as such.” Almost three years later, reality is not much like that fantasy farewell.

Ferrell commented in October that “bandwidth” was the reason for his separation from McKay, pointing to the increased responsibilities of McKay in production. “Adam said, I want to do this, and this, and this, I wanted growth and more influence, and I said, I don’t know, it seems too much. I was looking at a billboard and I was like Oh, are we producing that? I don’t know. At the end of the day, we just had different amounts of bandwidth. “

While McKay’s interest in producing more was the beginning of the end, the director has ensured that the final blow was his decision to hire John C. Reilly and not Ferrell on his upcoming HBO series about the ’80s Lakers. Ferrell, a Lakers fan, was originally cast in the role of team owner Jerry Buss, but he wasn’t McKay’s ideal choice.





“The show is hyper-realistic,” McKay said. “And Ferrell just doesn’t look like Jerry Buss, he doesn’t have that vibe. There were people involved in the process that adored Ferrell for the genius that he is, but they couldn’t see him playing that role either and that it was about a difficult decision“.

McKay wanted to hire John C. Reilly, with whom he worked on ‘Brothers by Balls’ and who is also a great friend of Ferrell. The director ended up making the change in cast and hiring Reilly behind Ferrell’s back. “I should have called him and I didn’t,” McKay said. “And Reilly did, of course, because Reilly is an empathetic guy … I screwed up on how I handled that. I should have done everything by the rules.”





McKay said the last time he spoke to Ferrell was in the phone conversation they had about the breakup. “I said: Well, I mean, we are going to divide the company. And he just wished me that I had a good life. I could only think, fuck, Ferrell will never speak to me again. So it ended badly. “

VF notes that McKay claims to have written to Ferrell, attempting an approach, but has never received a response. The director concluded: “In my head I thought all this would happen in a few months, and then we would sit and laugh. We have worked together for 25 years. Are we really going to let this go away? But it has hurt Ferrell much more than I ever imagined. “