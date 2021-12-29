After being part of the latest Star Wars trilogy, Adam Driver was left with props. What were your chosen ones?

The latest trilogy of Star wars it generated mixed reviews and much controversy. However, fans have been fascinated by some of the characters that the story featured. One of them was Kylo Ren, who was played by Adam Driver. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he kept some props from the filming set.

Kylo Ren began his path in the force with the name Ben Solo. In this way, he was the son of two characters very loved by the fans of this universe: Leia Organa and Han Solo. Little by little, Ben will begin to lean towards the dark side under the influence of Supreme Leader Snoke. Thus, he develops a great fixation on the memory of his grandfather Darth Vader. This character appeared in The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015. Following this debut, Adam Driver reprized the role in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. This latest film featured a story arc that brought him closer to his redemption and his eventual return to the light before his death.

The objects that were saved

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Adam Driver revealed that he still has two of the helmets that he used during the filming of the trilogy. On the other hand, he also revealed that he owns one of the lightsabers and admitted that it would not be the last time he has kept some memory of his films, using The Last Duel and Dead Don’t Die as an example.

“In every movie I try to drink something. I take a lot of photos, too. Sometimes I take things that are on set, like a lot of things from Anette or The Last Duel. I have my ‘Dead Don’t Die’ machete that I killed zombies with. I take all kinds of things and keep them in a room and I pray to myself in homage to all the things I have done ”, Adam Driver commented. A few weeks ago, the actor revealed that he would have no problem playing Kylo Ren again in the Star Wars universe.