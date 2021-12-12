The ‘freestyler’, rapper and Mexican MC, Aczino during an interview with Efe at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, last July. EFE / Kiko Huesca



Viña del Mar, Dec 12 (EFE) .- The Mexican Aczino became the first two-time international champion in the history of Red Bull Batalla after defeating the Spanish Skone in the final.

Aczino added to his legend by winning the Red Bull 2021 International Final at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar and becoming the first competitor in the history of freestyle.

The mythical Aztec fighter beat the Costa Rican P8 in the round of 16, the Peruvian Jair Wong in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals he beat the until then current champion Rapder and in the final he managed to beat the Spanish Skone, in an unprecedented battle in which the winner would break all records of the history of the discipline. David Timon