By: Dr. Andrés Gómez De León. Autonomous University of Nuevo León. Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital Dr. José Eleuterio González. Hematology Service.

LaSalud.mx / Hematología.mx .- Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of hematological cancer that mostly affects children, although it also manifests itself in the adult population. It is the most common pediatric cancer, with an incidence of up to 80% in this population and is the second most common cause of death in children under 15 years of age. This disease is more common in people of Hispanic descent who reside in the United States compared to other ethnic groups. Consequently, it is considered that, in Mexicans, and in Latin America in general, it is a disease with a higher incidence than in other countries. Different polymorphisms have been found in leukemia susceptibility genes that may partially explain this fact. In adults, ALL represents a disease of similar prevalence to Myeloblastic Leukemia in our region, in contrast to high-income countries, where the latter far exceeds ALL, possibly largely due to differences in the population pyramid.

ALL is characterized by aberrant proliferation of lymphoblasts against the background of clonal expansion, abnormal differentiation, and decreased apoptosis due to acquired genetic mutations, with the possibility of infiltration into multiple organs and systems. According to their cell lineage, they can be classified into B and T cell ALL. Symptoms may appear shortly before definitive diagnosis, and usually present with anemic syndrome, thrombocytopenia, and mucosal bleeding, hematomas, and petechiae; neutropenia contributes to the high risk for developing infections. Furthermore, hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, adenomegaly, fever, bone and joint pain, and neurological symptoms can be observed in the case of infiltration to the central nervous system. The diagnosis should be suspected with a compatible clinical picture and any abnormality in the hematic biometry, with or without the presence of blasts in the peripheral blood smear and it is important to note that It is not essential to observe an increase in the white blood cell count to think about ALL or any acute leukemiaas they can present with a normal or decreased white blood cell count.

How is the diagnosis made?

If ALL is suspected, an immunophenotype should be performed by flow cytometry to confirm the diagnosis. This study can be performed in peripheral blood when there are circulating blasts or alternatively in a bone marrow aspirate. When this resource does not exist, a bone marrow biopsy with immunohistochemistry is frequently performed. To establish the prognosis, a karyotype is requested, as well as some additional cytogenetic and molecular tests such as FISH or PCR that allow us to better characterize the disease., including rearrangements in KMT2A, the 12; 21 translocation or the presence of the Philadelphia chromosome t (9; 22) or BCR / ABL, whose incidence is proportional to the age of the patients. Documenting the presence or absence of this last translocation is essential, since there are inhibitors originally designed to treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia such as imatinib, dasatinib or nilotinib that are highly effective for people with ALL and considered the international standard of treatment. On the other hand, there is a group of patients with a gene expression profile similar to ALL with the Philadelphia chromosome, but who lack this genetic alteration (“Ph-like ALL”). These patients have a higher risk of relapse and worse outcomes. This subtype of ALL has been shown to be more frequent in our population. Therefore, it is of interest to develop practical and accessible techniques to detect this variant of ALL in Mexico and Latin America, which are currently not commercially available, being an active area of ​​research in the region.

How is ALL treated?

The treatment of ALL has evolved over more than 50 years. For girls and boys, the hope of a cure exceeds 95% in high-income countries. Combination chemotherapy includes several active drugs in different phases that vary in intensity, with high doses of chemotherapy (induction and consolidation) alternated with less intense, but continuous (maintenance) periods of treatment, for 2 or 3 years. The key drugs in its treatment are still steroids, vincristine, L-asparaginase, methotrexate, anthracyclines and mercaptopurine. Prophylaxis for the central nervous system is essential, and today it is mostly performed with intrathecal chemotherapy, managing to avoid prophylactic radiation and its long-term consequences for most people. Likewise, risk stratification based on genetic alterations makes it possible to indicate more intense treatments for patients with more dangerous diseases, and, conversely, less intense and with less complications and sequelae for patients with less aggressive diseases. A key point in the development of this tiered strategy is the determination of the presence of residual disease after treatment. These studies detect the presence of imperceptible leukemia in light microscopy, managing to observe the persistence of 1 neoplastic cell in hundreds of thousands or millions of healthy cells in the bone marrow and can be performed by flow cytometry or various molecular biology techniques.

For adults, the probability of survival is lower, and the cause of this is the combination of a lower tolerance to the treatment and a higher incidence of complications, the presence of comorbidities, and genetic alterations of higher risk than in the pediatric population. It is important to note that in young adults and adolescents important improvements have been achieved by using schemes similar to those used to treat children, achieving long-term survival rates of over 70%. It is important to note that the implementation of these treatment schemes for adults in most public hospitals in Mexico is just beginning and there are cooperative inter-institutional groups such as the Acute Leukemia Working Group, who have worked to develop them together, sharing experiences and improving patient outcomes.

On the other hand, in older adults, the high prevalence of the Philadelphia chromosome and the sensitivity of the disease to tyrosine kinase inhibitors allows them to be able to aspire to remission and prolonged survival with the use of low-dose chemotherapy, previously considered impossible. Access to these high-cost drugs is key, since there are already generic imatinib available in the market. On the other hand, the addition of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody rituximab It has also managed to improve patient outcomes without adding to the toxicity of treatment regimens. Allogeneic bone marrow transplantation is recommended for those with high-risk diseases, including those with the presence of residual disease after treatment.

Success and cure largely depends on the adherence and consistency of patients to the treatment protocol. For this we must guarantee the availability of resources to provide it, including medicines. This represents a serious problem for more than a third of the population that lacks health insurance and must pay for health care out of pocket, particularly for economically active adults who are the breadwinners of their families. The cost of just the first month of chemotherapy can far exceed the savings of the average family in Mexico. Consequently, missed visits or postponed treatments and the abandonment of treatment due to lack of resources or need for work, contribute to increasing the rates of relapse and death from leukemia in this sector of the population. It is of great importance to guarantee health coverage for this vulnerable population. For people who have resources or health coverage, the problem of chemotherapeutic shortages has also limited access to these curative therapies and thus reduces their probability of survival. With anthracycline availability problems, vincristine, methotrexate, cytarabine, cyclophosphamide and 6-mercaptopurine in recent years, it is to be expected that the outcomes will not be the same.

What is the future of ALL treatment?

There are new highly effective drugs to treat ALL including monoclonal antibodies. blinatumomab and inotuzumab ozogamicin. The latter, an anti-CD22 antibody linked to a chemotherapy molecule, is not currently available in Mexico. The blinatumomab It is a bi-specific antibody that “connects” lymphoblasts with native T lymphocytes, causing their death by cellular cytotoxicity. It has been shown to be effective for relapsing people and those with residual disease after treatment, although it is not curative by itself, and must be followed by an allogeneic bone marrow transplant. Its use is limited by its high cost, which can exceed half a million pesos and therefore is not available to most Mexicans. There are cooperative groups in high-income countries that are investigating the use of blinatumomab and inotuzumab in the first line in both children and adults, including, recently phase 2 studies have been published reporting the outcomes of older adults with Ph-positive ALL treated only with tyrosine kinase inhibitors and blinatumomab, without chemotherapy with promising results.

Another great development in the area is the appearance of T cells genetically modified to express an anti-CD19 receptor that does not exist naturally. Known as chimeric antigen receptor T cells, or CAR-T, this treatment tool has achieved remissions (and cures) in children and adults with ALL resistant to multiple lines of treatment. These cells are obtained from the same patient (autologous) or from a donor (allogeneic) by means of leukapheresis. Subsequently, they are modified in the laboratory, infected with a viral vector so that they express a transgene that contains an anti-CD19 receptor anchored to costimulatory molecules that activate T lymphocytes and cause apoptosis of lymphoblasts by binding to their target. This therapy causes a fighting reaction within the body of patients known as cytokine release syndrome that can be severe, although most of the time transient. Various pharmaceutical companies have set up laboratories that process patients’ cells, and two FDA-approved products are commercially available in the United States to treat adults, girls and boys with relapsed ALL. Similar to monoclonal antibodies, these therapies also shine for their high cost, which exceeds 7 million pesos without counting the costs of hospitalization and management of associated complications that are frequently necessary. On the other hand, the need for allogeneic bone marrow transplantation after CAR-T infusion is controversial. These therapies are not currently available in Latin America, although there are several groups working hard to achieve it in the coming years.

Since the discovery of aminopterin in 1947 until the appearance of CAR-T, the treatment of ALL continues to be a paradigm for treating other neoplastic diseases and access to treatment in our region, a great barrier to be demolished.