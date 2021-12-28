EFE.- Actress Silvia Pinal will leave the Covid-19 area of ​​the hospital where she is admitted, but will remain in the intensive care unit, her daughter, also actress Sylvia Pasquel, reported on Monday.

“If the epidemiology council considers that my mother is already in the final stage, without symptoms, and she is perfectly fine with her oxygenation, her heart rate and her pressure, they may consider the possibility of transferring her to intensive therapy, but already in the area that is not covid ”, Pasquel told the program Today.

Pinal, a film and television icon, was admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City last Wednesday due to cardiac complications and Covid-19, which he allegedly contracted at an event on the weekend, according to his daughter Alejandra Guzmán, a singer.

Since then the health of the artist, born in Sonora in 1931, has evolved favorably, Pasquel indicated in an interview withon Televisa’s morning show.

“A little while ago we were doing a Zoom with her, the whole family. It’s very good. All your vital signs are perfect its perfect oxygenation, it has no symptoms of any kind, no fever or anything. It is 100% asymptomatic. The only thing is his cough, which has a little cough, “he explained.

The Pinal case occurs as Mexico deals with the arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to the country, which accumulates more than 3.9 million cases and almost 300,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world.

