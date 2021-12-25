Recently, an actress revealed that she did not know she was part of The Book of Boba Fett or Star Wars when he got to the set.

With the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, it was revealed that the series was going to have a spin-off called The Book of Boba Fett, and now after so much waiting, this new production can be seen on Disney + on December 29, which to increase anxiety began to reveal its first details. As expected, this new proposal will have new faces. One of them will be Jennifer Beals, who will take on the role of Twi’lek.

The actress recently gave an interview where she revealed that while on the set she did not know she was part of The Book of Boba Fett nor from Star Wars. I mean, I knew about the character. But that’s how good they are at keeping everything a secret – even when I first walked on set, I didn’t realize I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was going to be part of this story ”, revealed to Variety.

What is known so far?

The series follows the famous bounty hunter after the events that occur in the second season of The Mandalorian. In this way, fans will see again Temuera Morrison, who made her return to the Star Wars universe in said series, precisely in the episode “Chapter 9: The Marshal”. He played an aged and scarred Boba Fett, who somehow survived the Well of Sarlaac. Prior to this, Morrison played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

The season finale of The Mandalorian showed us Boba Feta and Fennec returning to Tatooine, where they assassinated Bib Fortuna and seized Jabba the Hutt’s palace. This fiction will premiere on December 29 and can be seen on Disney +. As for its episodes, it will have seven in total and will be directed by Robert Rodríguez.

