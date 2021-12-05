I feel like someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but I know it’s not me

“By God, if he felt I was responsible, he could have killed me,” he said.

The 62-year-old actor described in detail what happened during the October 21 rehearsal, during which a bullet fatally wounded Hutchins and the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was discharged the same day.

Baldwin He claimed that he received the gun and heard that it was “cold”, movie jargon to clarify that a pistol is unloaded.

“I hold the gun where she [Hutchins] she tells me (…) I tell her that I’m going to drop the hammer from the weapon and I ask her if she wants to see it, and she says yes, “he explained.

After positioning the weapon as instructed by Hutchins, Baldwin specifies: “I let go of the hammer. Bang. The weapon goes off.”

“The trigger was not pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger, I never pulled the trigger. No no no no no. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the triggerBaldwin insisted.

“Everyone is horrified. They are in shock. It is loud. They are not wearing headphones. The gun should be empty. They told me they were handing me an empty gun.”

Baldwin says his first thought was that Hutchins had passed out or had a heart attack. He only learned that she had died from a live gunshot wound hours after talking to police.

“Rust” was filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a famous set in New Mexico. The actor starred in and produced the low-budget western and is now the subject of two civil lawsuits filed by team members, as well as the film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.