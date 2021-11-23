Actor Art LaFleur passed away at 78 years of age

The entertainment world is in mourning after the sensitive death of the actor Art LaFleur, recognized for having participated in different films such as The Sandlot, Santa Claus 2 and 3, Field of Dreams and more. The news was confirmed via social networks by his widow.

In said publication, Shelley, the widow of LaFleur, described him as a “generous and disinterested man, something that he transferred to his role as an actor, but the most important thing is that it was for his family and friends.”

In addition to cinema, the actor also participated in different television projects such as MASH, Tales from the Crypt and the Incredible Hulk. He was recently seen in series like Malcolm, The Mentalist, The Bernie Mac Show and Key & Peele. LaFleur lost his life after battling for more than 10 years against an atypical variant of the Parkinson’s.

Rest in peace, Art LaFleur.

Via: CNN