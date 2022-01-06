The actions of Activision to deal with hackers Warzone they go beyond Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system. In Polygon echo the recently Activision Lawsuit Against EngineOwning, a group responsible for creating multiple tools to cheat in battle royale. In total, according to the legal document, there are six people involved in the development and distribution of illegal software.

EngineOwning is a group with a long history in the world of video game cheats. With Call of duty began to do their thing with the reboot of Modern warfare, which precisely saw the birth Warzone during 2020. Later they expanded their activities towards the following deliveries of the franchise. That is to say, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Y Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is worth mentioning that they also offer software to obtain advantages in Halo Infinite, Titanfall 2 Y Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Unlike other providers, EngineOwning offers its tools under a subscription scheme. In this way, they ensure a recurring profit. The aforementioned media affirms that interested parties can gain access to the traps of Warzone for three days in exchange for $ 5; or 90 days for $ 45.

What are the traps they distribute? Their most successful “product” is the Aimbot, with which it is possible to target enemies automatically even when they are behind objects. In fact, this is the most popular tool among cheats from Warzone.

“With this lawsuit, Activision seeks to end the illegal conduct from an organization that distributes and sells for profit numerous malicious software products designed to allow the public to gain competitive and unfair advantage (cheat) in Call of Duty games. These ongoing activities damage Activision games, its business in general and the experience of the Call of Duty gaming community, “the document says. They add that the defendants are fully aware that they are engaging in illegal activity.

In 2021, the company had already warned that it was ready to take legal action against cheat developers for Warzone. Still, he stepped on the gas to finish Ricochet, which was deployed globally in early December. In the first week it banned almost 50,000 cheater accounts, but the problem is still far from over.