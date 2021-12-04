Activision is officially out of The Game Awards 2021

Yesterday afternoon, Geoff keighley, host and organizer of The Game Awards, stated that he was “carefully evaluating” the situation of Activision Blizzard, this to find out exactly how you would handle the announcements and disclosures of the company within this event. Well now he gave his answer and yes, Activision Blizzard will be officially out of the ceremony.

Via Twitter, Keighley He explained that, beyond their nominations, there will be no dedicated space for any company announcement.

Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision | Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s #TheGameAwards – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 4, 2021

In subsequent tweets, Keighley stated the following:

“The Game Awards is a time of celebration for the industry, the largest form of entertainment in the world. There is no room for abuse, harassment or any predatory practice from any company or community. I am also aware that we have a huge platform that can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all have to work together to create a better and more inclusive environment so that everyone can feel safe in order to create world-class games. “

The Game Awards It will take place next Thursday December 9.

Editor’s note: It is good to see that Keighley finally made a decision, because we remember that at no other time had he spoken about the controversy of Activision Blizzard. Obviously he wanted to remain as neutral as possible until he knew how he would proceed with the company’s announcements, but his position is now more than clear.

Via: Geoff Keighley