Activision employee exposed for sexist comments

By now we are all perfectly aware of what is happening inside Activision Blizzard, and it seems that every week new information is uncovered related to the cases of abuse and discrimination that certain workers unfortunately experienced. Now it’s time to talk about Geoff frazier, a 23-year veteran of the company who was also involved in a series of sexist comments.

Frazier was exposed by Jessica Gonzalez, former employee of Activision Blizzard who recently left his position within the study due to everything that happened. Via your personal account Twitter, Gonzalez posted some sexist comments made by Frazier under the nickname ‘Nebu‘in the forum Discord, ‘The Right Wing of Gaming’.

In these messages you can read some deplorable comments from Frazier regarding certain women within the company, including insults towards one’s own Gonzalez. In the profile of LinkedIn from Frazier says he no longer works for Activision Blizzard, so it could well be one of those affected by the recent wave of layoffs in the study, which were specifically aimed at employees who had shown inappropriate behavior.

Editor’s note: It is unthinkable that there are such people working within Activision Blizzard, but at least this time justice was served. Bobby Kotick can no longer stand idly by in the face of this whole situation, and sooner or later he will have to do something to fix the situation. If I had to bet, I would say that the current CEO of the company has his days in that position numbered.

Via: Twitter