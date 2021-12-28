We haven’t heard from the famous and iconic Tony Hawk in a long time, after the success of the Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters last year. Now, according to some graphics and fan messages, Activision could be subtly hinting at a new skateboard game, although nothing confirmed at the moment.

Through the official Twitter account, Activision has been celebrating Christmas with some graphics that they have made about Tony Hawk, which look really attractive. The funny thing about all this, and that several fans have noticed and shared, is that in some of them there are numbers known to be part of the saga, They have given the initiative for possibly a future game.

Activision could be subtly hinting at a new Tony Hawk game

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has already reached one million units sold

As we can see in the pictures, the numbers 12 This of course is just a rumor, but something similar has happened with Crash Bandicoot, as a Wumpa logo appeared on a skateboard, which seems to hint at a Crash game that has been rumored for quite some time.

It would not be unusual to see a new game in the legendary Tony Hawk saga, due to the success of the games released last year. This would be a huge leap for fans and the title, since would be developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles, with all the technical and graphic characteristics that they offer.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.