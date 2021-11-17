Similarly, the report indicates that in 2007, the CEO of the company was sued for unjustifiably dismissing a flight attendant from one of his private jets, and had to compensate with $ 200,000 a year later, for the same reasons: harassment.

Despite this, the board of directors of the company behind Diablo has maintained its support for Kotick, which has already sparked protests from employees and technology journalists.

https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1460695834677366794

To the growing lawsuits for harassment and other types of crime against Activision Blizzard is now added the fall in its shares as a result of the delay of two of the company’s most anticipated titles: Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. The company’s shares fell by one 14%.