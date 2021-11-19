Activision Blizzard: What Did Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Say About It?

Phil Spencer, Director of Xbox, says he is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and make continuous proactive adjustments ”, this after what happened in Activision.

According Bloomberg news, the head of Xbox commented in an email that he is “disturbed and deeply concerned by the horrible events and actions” on Activision Blizzard, referring to the complaints of violation of civil rights and equity of which, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, reportedly had full knowledge and involvement.

According The Verge, Bloomberg reports that Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, commented as follows in a memo to the staff “We do not believe that your response statements adequately address the situation”

What has Xbox said about Activision?

Despite the statements of the heads of Xbox and PlayStation, neither company has made any statement or publicly or officially sympathized with their statements. Both companies depend on Activision Blizzard, being this one of the most powerful companies in the video game industry.

For his part, Phil Spencer has always been against toxic advertising and both Microsoft and Sony are committed to maintaining a healthy rivalry. “This type of conduct has no place in our industry,” Spencer says in the memo on Activision Blizzard, according to Bloomberg.

What is Activision Blizzard’s position?

At the moment, the board of directors of Activision Blizzard has confirmed its confidence in Kotick’s leadership despite signed petitions to remove him from his position signed by more than 500 Kotick employees. Activision and that some shareholders have requested his resignation.

The case is still open and it only remains to wait for what the authorities say and for the Activision board of directors to take into account the demands of its employees and shareholders. I agree with Spencer, this type of conduct is unacceptable and not only in the video game industry.