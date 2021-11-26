Activision Blizzard shares lose value on the stock market

Unless you have lived under a rock this past week, you will be aware of everything that has been going on within Activision Blizzard recently, and particularly, with its CEO, Bobby kotick. After an article published by Wall street journal Uncovers new evidence against this executive, the company’s shares have fallen dramatically on the stock market.

In the course of this month alone, the shares of Activision Blizzard they fell by 25%, and obviously, this has to do with the controversy that I mentioned a few moments ago. The truth is that the company’s shares have been decreasing for months, but it was only in November that the drastic fall came.

In addition to all of the above, it is also worth noting that both Overwatch 2 What Diablo IV, which would be the strong pillars of Activision Blizzard by 2022, they were delayed. And on the other hand, let’s not forget the rumor that emerged months ago where it was mentioned that there would be a strong restructuring within the company, to the point that it would even change its name. Although it is still a rumor, this type of thing usually negatively affects the image of the company.

Editor’s note: Activision Blizzard’s situation is long overdue. The company is facing a media crisis, and with pressure from brands like PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, the company will have to do something sooner or later. If I had to bet, I would say that Kotick has his days numbered as its CEO.

Via: Vandal