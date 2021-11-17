A new controversy has broken out in Activision Blizzard. Yesterday, new information came to light pointing directly to Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company, as responsible for ignore cases of harassment and be the author of abuse against their employees. The repercussions have led to a strike called by the company’s workers’ union and now another chapter is added to this matter, which began with all the judicial issues that surround the brand.

As The Washington Post reports, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders has taken the floor and they have addressed a letter to the board of directors claiming Kotick’s resignation from office. “Unlike previous company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but did not ensure that the executives and managers responsible were fired or it failed to acknowledge and address the systematic nature of the hostile workplace culture of the company, “say shareholders, who hold 4.8 million shares.

Together with the shareholders, the letter is signed by the Strategic Organizing Center Investment Group (SOC), a US organization charged with holding corporations accountable for their behavior and providing support to shareholders in this regard. Not only is Kotick the only one being singled out, but this group also indicates that Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, the two oldest directors on the Activision Blizzard board, resign before December 31st.

Precisely the board of directors answered yesterday to the accusations against its CEO supporting him in the position and “trusting in the leadership” of Kotick. If the requested requirements are not met, shareholders will not vote for re-election at the next annual meeting June and will urge other shareholders to follow in their footsteps.

Dieter Waizenegger, CEO of SOC, has explained to the media that “Activision Blizzard needs a new CEO, chairman of the board and lead independent director with the experience, skill set and the conviction to truly change the culture of the company“The manager indicates that the preference is for at least one of the three executive chairs to be for an employee who is not a current executive.

Finally, the text has also been signed by the Australian retail fund Future Super, the Canadian groups NEI Investments and the Association of Shareholders for Research and Education (SHARE) and another Australian fund, Verve Super. For now, Activision Blizzard has not made a statement as a reply.