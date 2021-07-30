Activision Blizzard hires controversial law firm

In a letter to his employees, the Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, promised that he will do everything possible to “build an inclusive workplace with the necessary tools to foster creativity and inspiration.” Although this sounds like a step in the right direction, you are doing so by working with a disreputable law firm.

The firm in question is named WilmerHale, who is currently also working with Amazon to prevent your workers from unionizing. Needless to say, this got media attention because WilmerHale not necessarily the best option for the type of investigations that are needed within Activision Blizzard.

It is impossible to say whether the intentions of Activision Blizzard By improving the work environment for its workers are genuine, it is impossible to deny that, like other businesses, their main focus is money. It will be a matter of time to see if WilmerHale He turned out to be the ideal partner for the company, but it was definitely an odd decision.

Via: Kotaku

