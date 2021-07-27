Activision Blizzard he is living a very turbulent period inside his offices. Last week, a lawsuit was filed accusing the company of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment. Now, almost a thousand employees of the company have signed a letter in which they have indicated that the internal statements of Frances Townsend, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, are “abhorrent and insulting.”

During this day, July 26, a letter signed by more than a thousand Activision-Blizzard-King employees was shared, in which it is mentioned that the internal response to recent allegations against the company go against the company’s values, and they have damaged their mission for fairness inside and outside the company. This was what was mentioned about it:

“To the leaders of Activision Blizzard, We, the undersigned, agree that the statements of Activision Blizzard, Inc. and its legal counsel regarding the DFEH lawsuit, as well as the subsequent internal statement of Frances Townsend, are abhorrent and insulting to all that we believe that our company should defend. To put it clearly and unequivocally, our values ​​as employees are not accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership. We believe that these statements have damaged our ongoing pursuit of equality within and outside of our industry. Categorizing the claims that have been made as ‘distorted and, in many cases, false’ creates a business atmosphere that does not believe in the victims. It also casts doubt on the ability of our organizations to hold abusers accountable for their actions and foster a safe environment for victims to come forward in the future. These statements make it clear that our leadership is not putting our values ​​first. Immediate corrections are needed at the highest level of our organization. Our company executives have stated that steps will be taken to protect us, but in the face of the legal action and troubling official responses that followed, we no longer trust our leaders to place the safety of employees above their own best interests. Claiming that this is a ‘truly irresponsible and meritless lawsuit’, while seeing so many current and former employees talking about their own experiences regarding harassment and abuse, is simply unacceptable. We ask for official statements that acknowledge the seriousness of these allegations and show compassion for the victims of harassment and assault. We call on Frances Townsend to keep her word to resign as Executive Sponsor of the ABK Women Employees Network as a result of the damaging nature of her statement. We call on the executive leadership team to work with us on new and meaningful efforts to ensure that employees, as well as our community, have a safe place to speak and introduce themselves. We support all of our friends, teammates and colleagues, as well as members of our dedicated community, who have experienced abuse or harassment of any kind. We will not be silenced, we will not step aside and we will not give up until the company we love is a workplace that we can all be proud to be a part of again. We will be the change ”.

Although the senior leadership of Activision-Blizzard has responded with a series of messages of support and mention that they will investigate this case, Townsend even mentioned that these accusations are “distorted and, in many cases, false”, thus causing the response from the employees. Regarding this letter, this was what a company representative commented:

“We appreciate the support of our co-workers, former ABK employees, and our communities during this time. Rest assured that we intend to demand change and hold our leaders and companies accountable for the values ​​we embrace by coming together. ”

This issue has escalated to the extent that Diablo co-creator Chris Metzen has issued an apology for not seeing these issues while working at Blizzard.

Via: Kotaku