Activision Blizzard Employees Respond To Bobby Kotick

Last night Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, issued a letter addressed to all its employees, in which it recognized the situation that many of these workers are going through. Now, those involved in today’s labor strike have responded to that letter and although initially they seem to be “happy” with what was communicated, they are still not entirely satisfied.

In accordance with IGN, employees of Activision Blizzard who went to demonstrate today said that they are grateful that a change is being made within the company, but they remain dissatisfied that the company has not done enough to avoid multiple complaints from some of them. The official statement reads as follows:

“This strike is the beginning of a long-standing movement in favor of improving working conditions for all employees. We anticipate a prompt response and a commitment to action from the leadership. “

We will continue to report on the situation as new data comes out, but at the moment things are not looking good for Activision Blizzard.

Via: IGN

