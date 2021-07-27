Last week, it was reported that the California Government had filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard on charges of discrimination and sexual harassment within the company. Since then, multiple employees of the conglomerate have confirmed these dire working conditions, and now, multiple of them will demonstrate in front of their offices this week.

The strike is being organized by a group of employees at the subsidiary of Blizzard Entertainment, where the vast majority of the accusations are centered in the lawsuit. In statements to Bloomberg, the workers mentioned that their goal is “to improve working conditions for company employees, especially for women, and specifically, for women of color, transgender women, non-binary people, and other marginalized groups.”

The strike will take place tomorrow, Wednesday July 28, and these are some of the demands on the part of the employees:

– Activision must completely abandon mandatory arbitration clauses in “all current and future employee contracts.”

– New recruiting, interviewing, hiring and promotion practices that facilitate better representation.

– The publication of information on relative compensation, promotion ranges, and salary ranges for employees of “all genders and ethnicities within the company.”

– Allow a third party to be hired to audit company leadership, job hierarchy, and human resources department. “It is imperative to identify how current systems have failed to prevent workplace bullying, in addition to proposing new solutions to these problems.”

Similarly, a few days ago, the president of Blizzard Entertainment, J. Allen Brack, shared his opinion regarding all this controversy, but it seems that his comments only added fuel to the fire.

Via: Bloomberg