Christine reported that after her complaint the Human Resources department determined that it was only a joke and that her colleagues had not done anything outside the law. Subsequently, she was demoted from her position, denied her full earnings for the shares she owned in the company, and received minimal salary increases during her four years with the company.

Christine’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, stated that the $ 18 million compensation fund that was established to compensate the harm to victims of bullying is insufficient and invited others who have suffered the same at Activion Blizzard to give a step forward.

The company is one of the most important video game developers in the world, with multi-million dollar franchises such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush or Guitar Hero. In recent months, several cases have revealed a culture of bullying within him that has disrupted the entire industry. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, was aware of the allegations and yet took no action.

The outlet indicated that Kotick received an email in 2018 with information from a lawyer, representing a Sledgehammer Games employee, but did not act on it. In addition, according to the report, in 2006 Kotick himself threatened to kill one of his assistants via voicemail, this after having harassed her himself at the Activision facilities.

This week, the organizers of The Game Awards decided to exclude the company from this edition due to claims about the toxic culture that prevailed in it.