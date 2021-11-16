One of the most controversial stories of recent months in the video game industry has been the emergence of an investigation that revealed that many women in Activision Blizzard they have suffered sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior from co-workers for years. Now, in that sense, it has become known that the Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew for years there was sexual harassment at the company. This is what the Wall Street Journal has made known in a new report that unravels the loose ends of an investigation that is still ongoing and that is turning one of the most prestigious companies in the sector upside down.

As journalist Jason Schreier has shared on his Twitter account, this is just an excerpt from the Wall Street Journal article about Bobby Kotick: “Dan Bunting, co-leader of the Activision Treyarch study, was accused by a female worker of sexual harassment in 2017 after a night of drinking, according to people close to the incident. Activision’s human resources department and other supervisors launched an internal investigation in 2019 and recommended that Bunting be fired, but Mr. Kotick stepped in to keep itthese people say. Mr. Bunting, who led Treyarch through the production of several successful Call of Duty installments, was given advice and allowed to stay with the company, these folks say. “

“Mr. Bunting did not respond to a request for comment on this information. Activision’s spokeswoman said an external investigation began in 2020. ‘After considering potential actions in light of the investigation, the company chose not to cease Mr. Bunting, but it does impose other disciplinary measures, ‘he said. The Lord Bunting left the company after the Journal asked about the incident.”, Ends the excerpt from the Wall Street Journal article, uncovering more problems within a giant company like Activision Blizzard.

In another part of the article the following is said about Kotick: “Over the years, Mr. Kotick has been accused by several women of mistreatment both inside and outside the workplace, and in some cases he has worked to settle complaints quickly and quietly, according to people close to the incidents and documents. Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company and an important figure in this story, announced a few weeks ago measures to restore the good atmosphere in it.