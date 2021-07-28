The enormous controversy generated around Activision Blizzard after hearing various cases of workplace harassment, discrimination and sexual abuse within the company seems far from over yet. In response to the mobilizations called for today and the signing of an open letter addressed to the company’s board of directors, which already has more than 2,000 signatures, Bobby Kotick, the millionaire CEO of Activision, has been forced to position himself through a new statement.

While the company’s first reaction to the lawsuit filed by the state of California was to turn a deaf ear and ensure that these events no longer reflected the Activision Blizzard of today, Kotick assures that their “initial responses to the problems we face together and to their concerns they were, frankly, deaf»(Via Kotaku). In the same way, he appreciates the courage of all those people who in recent days have denounced the abusive practices to which they were subjected in the past. “Every voice matters,” says Kotick.

“It’s imperative that we recognize all perspectives and experiences, and we respect the feelings of those who have been mistreated in some way, “says the manager. “I am sorry that we did not provide adequate empathy and understanding.”

As for future actions, Kotick says they are “taking swift action to be the compassionate and caring company you came to work for, and to ensure a safe environment. There is no place anywhere in our Company for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any type”. In addition, the company claims to have contracted external advice to ‘ensure that we have and maintain the best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace ”which will also function as a hotline for any type of complaint or suggestion.

Regarding specific measures that the company will take from this moment, Kotick points out the following:

Employee support : «We will continue to investigate each and every claim and will not hesitate to take decisive action. To strengthen our capabilities in this area, we are adding additional senior staff and other resources to both the Compliance team and the Employee Relations team. “

: «We will continue to investigate each and every claim and will not hesitate to take decisive action. To strengthen our capabilities in this area, we are adding additional senior staff and other resources to both the Compliance team and the Employee Relations team. “ Listening sessions *: «We know that many of you have inspired ideas on how to improve our culture. We will create safe spaces, moderated by third parties, for you to speak out and share areas for improvement. »

Personal changes : «We are immediately evaluating the managers and leaders of the entire Company. Anyone who has impeded the integrity of our processes for evaluating claims and imposing the appropriate consequences will be fired. “

Recruitment practices : “Earlier this year, I sent an email requesting all hiring managers to make sure they have diverse candidate lists for all open positions. We will add compliance resources to make sure our hiring managers adhere to this directive. “

“Game Changes”: We’ve heard feedback from the player and employee communities that some of our game content is inappropriate. We are removing that content.

<br>

With these words from Kotick, at last, the company’s management takes a step forward and stands on the side of the victims by promising a strong hand against abusers and measures to make Activision Blizzard a safe and inclusive place for all workers. . Even so, the controversy and social movements that have arisen among the community of players and developers seem far from over and this case of Activision Blizzard could set a precedent for the future of the sector.