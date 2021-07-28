Activision Blizzard is not at its best, as they have been sued for sexual harassment, racism and inequality towards their workers, thus starting a gigantic movement both inside and outside the company so that the horrible practices that have been carried out out in great company cease. Activision Blizzard answered the lawsuit in a very unprofessional manner, calling it “false and unreal,” getting many of the workers to move for justice. For this, Activision Blizzard CEO Apologizes for Poor Company Response to Lawsuit.

Many complaints so far have been directed at Bobby Kotick, current CEO of Activision Blizzard, who had kept a complete silence on the subject of the lawsuit, until now, since you have written a open letter for all company employees, where he apologizes for the silence he has maintained and ensures that Activision Blizzard will take a series of “slight changes” to combat discrimination and unequal treatment that have been experienced for many years in the company.

Anyone interested in Kotick’s apology, and the changes that will be made from now on, We highly recommend reading the letter written by the CEO of the company, as it fully reflects the many, and serious, shortcomings that existed in Activision Blizzard and, although late, it seems that it is time to improve.