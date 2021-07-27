The number of active Covid-19 infections among health personnel in the country grew 152.1% between last July 5 and 19, according to data from the federal Ministry of Health (SSA).

In a period of two weeks, 1,455 cases were added

According to the SSA and with information from El Economista, the number of active infections of Covid-19 among health personnel in the country it grew 152.1% between July 5 and 19.

According to the latest report on infections from health personnel from the federal agency. Until last July 19, 2,411 active cases were registered, while on July 5 there were 956. That is, in a period of two weeks, 1,455 cases were added.

HEALTH PERSONNEL: Entities with MORE active cases

Until last July 19, the highest number of active cases among health personnel was located in CDMX (621). Edomex (225); Sinaloa (173); Veracruz (164) and Guerrero (139).

Among these five entities, 54.8% (1,322) of the active cases of workers in the sector are concentrated.

The whole country has contagions …

However, until July 19, active cases were registered in the 32 entities of the country.

To the same cut-off date in total 244,711 accumulated infections among health personnel are registered. Most of them are concentrated among health workers between the ages of 25 and 44. Since between these ages 157,713 are grouped, equivalent to 64.4% of the total.

What profession is the most vulnerable?

By profession, nurses are the group with the most registered infections with 39.4%. It is followed by other health workers with 31%, while in third place are doctors 25.8 percent.

Deaths

Regarding deaths, between the same periods, 27 more cases were counted, bringing the figure to 4,084.

Of the total number of fatal cases registered up to July 19, 68% are men and 32% women.

“Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tabasco and Tamaulipas. They are the 10 entities with the highest number of deaths, concentrating 65% of the total number of deaths ”, it was specified in the report.

OCCUPIED HOSPITALS

Based on the IRAG Network Information System, belonging to the SSa. Which monitors the hospital occupancy of the 867 medical units that currently treat covid-19 patients. In those 103 hospitals, more than 90 percent occupancy is already reported. From those, 12 are located in Mexico City, nine in the State of Mexico, eight in Nuevo León, eight in Guerrero and seven in Oaxaca.

In 45 hospitals it is reported that their beds with ventilators are 100 percent occupied. Of which six are in Oaxaca, five in Hidalgo, five in Sinaloa, four in Mexico City and four in Nuevo León.

Some of them are: the Manuel Gea González General Hospital in Mexico City, the Oaxaca Regional Hospital of High Specialty, and the Pachuca General Hospital. As well as the Metropolitan Hospital in Nuevo León and the Uno Regional General Hospital in Culiacán.

Related Notes:

How to deal with people who do not follow the ANTI-COVID guidelines?

COVID-19 Symptoms in Children: 5 Early Signs to Watch Out For

10 Tips to Prevent Medication Errors During COVID-19 Treatment