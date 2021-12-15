Schedule all Christmas messages and greetings

Are you in full celebration but do not want to stop sending your good wishes in the middle of December 24?

Instead of sending messages to all contacts manually, it is possible to program all the greetings in advance and thus enjoy the holiday.

To do this, you must install Scheduled, an app that allows you to write messages and schedule their delivery.

Once downloaded to the cell phone, users must register and authorize access to Scheduled to messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

Because it is an application that asks for accessibility, it is 100% legal and is not prohibited by any of the companies.

The last step is to choose the contact, press the “create” button and complete the corresponding fields (such as text, date and time) to plan the messages.

At the moment of sending, the app sends a reminder and just click on “send” to confirm the sending of the message.

