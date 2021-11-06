In his speech at the Political Summit 2021 of the American Fintech Council, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael J. Hsu, called for greater regulation of universal crypto companies.

“Large universal cryptocurrency companies, especially large-circulation stablecoin issuers, must adopt comprehensive and consolidated supervision. At the same time, federal and state banking regulators must prioritize the development of policies, personnel, and supervisory approaches to carry these companies safely to the banking regulatory perimeter. This would clearly differentiate strong and secure cryptocurrency companies from those that are only partially regulated and have a history of misconduct, such as Binance and Tether. “

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is responsible for the regulatory oversight of banks with federal status operating within the United States. Hsu further stated:

“The rapid expansion and mix of wholesale and retail activities in some cryptocurrency companies raises the question of whether there should be a Glass-Steagall-like separation of activities in the crypto space.”

Glass-Steagall was a 1933 federal law that separated investment banking from commercial banking, and it was repealed in 1999. Finally, Hsu cautioned: “In the cryptocurrency space, the rapid growth of users and total market value has only been matched by the growth of scams and consumer complaints. ‘Move fast and break things’ is a common mantra in the world. technology. In the context of financial services, it’s important to remember that those ‘things’ are people and their money. “

In October, the OCC candidate, Saule Omarova, was pressured by Senate Republicans to will deliver his university thesis on Marxism. The OCC, in coordination with other regulators, is expected to soon issue guidance for banks on how to maintain cryptocurrency assets. Hsu began examining Tether’s commercial paper reserves in January.

