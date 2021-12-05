Sony Pictures Entertainment just released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), where we see Miles Morales a little bigger than we saw him in the first movie, who receives a visit from Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen) and begins a journey through the Spider-Verse.

Although in a couple of weeks we will be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in the cinema, the first film that introduced us to the concept of the multiverse and different versions of Spider-Man interacting with each other was Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. It’s been 3 years since the premiere of Into the Spider-Verse and we finally have a first look at its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (Part 1).

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) begins with Miles Morales lying in his bed listening to music. Judging from his face, we could assume that it’s been a few years since Into the Spider-Verse, because our protagonist looks slightly older. Below you can see a comparison of Miles Morales as we saw him in the first movie and in the trailer for the sequel.

Miles Morales looks slightly older in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One).

After a few seconds the objects in Miles’s room begin to float, heralding the opening of a hexagonal portal from where Gwen Stacy peeks out in her costume. Spider-gwen. Miles Morales is grounded, but luckily Spider-Man can get out if he wants to, and thus begins a journey with Gwen that ends on a journey through the Spider-Verse.

The trip through the multiverse does not seem to be a coincidence, because in the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse we see that a version of Spider-man 2099. This character was played by Oscar Isaac in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, so since then it has been expected that Miguel O’Hara was an important character in the sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) would hit theaters in October 2022, so there is still time for us to enjoy the sequel to one of the best superhero films of all time, not to mention one of the best animated films.