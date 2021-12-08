The digital transformation that does not consider quality in customer service as a guiding principle will be out of focus. In this era, it is essential to include the user as part of that transformation, the panelists agreed.

In the digital field there are numerous avenues for sales: electronic stores, marketplaces and all social networks, in addition to messaging systems. But the user experience is transversal, you must present a solid and consistent company across all channels.

The customer experience (CX), “It is not about an after-sales aspect, as is often thought, but about an entire interaction, from the beginning of the journey of the client ”, pointed Raúl Rodríguez, from Zendesk. “In addition, this immersive experience must flow effortlessly on the part of the user, without friction,” added the specialist, the expert in customer-centricity, big data and storytelling.

Hence, the design of the experience must consider from the first approaches of the client to the brand and to the interaction spaces, added David Bernardo, from LITS Adventures: “The important thing is to create the entire strategy, how to design it, make benchmark to detect best practices, test before introducing it to the public … the strategy runs through omnichannel ”.