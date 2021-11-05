Last Tuesday the World Cheese Awards, the largest cheese competition in the world, were held in Oviedo. A Spanish cheese, manufactured by the Guarromán cheese factory (Jaén) Quesos y Besos won the grand prize of the contest for the best cheese in the world, but there have been many more national cheeses awarded.

In addition to the winning cheese, 26 other Spanish cheeses have received the highest distinction of the contest, the super gold badge, who have obtained only 88 of the 4,079 that have participated in the contest.

Although, as explained to Direct to the Palate the organizer of the contest John Farand, the contest was born to reward small artisan cheese factories, economic cheeses also rise to the top produced on a large scale, that are distributed in the great distribution. And the proof is that this year among the 27 best Spanish cheeses there have been two references that are sold in Mercadona.

Hacendado Camembert Cheese Cream

One of the super gold It has fallen to the company Quesería Lafuente, located in Heras (Cantabria). The cheese, a spreadable cream, is sold in Mercadona for only 9 euros per kilo.

The cheese is made with a 50% camembert cheese, to which butter and milk protein are added, among other ingredients, to increase its creaminess.

Hacendado old toasted mix cheese

Valladolid cheese factory Entrepinares repeats award this year with its cheese The reserve, which in Mercadona is sold under the Hacendado old toasted mix cheese brand at 10.90 euros per kilo.

It is a cheese that mix cow, sheep and goat milk, inspired by Italian cooked pasta dishes (Parmigiano reggiano, Grana Padano…) and eastern France (Comté, Emmental, Beaufort…). We are not talking therefore of a Manchego, but of a cheese “of high intensity, slightly sweet, acid and salty, with roasted aromas reminiscent of toffee”.

To develop the definitive characteristic bouquet, they explain from Entrepinares, a minimum refining time of 9 months, controlling the temperature and relative humidity at all times.

Directly to the Palate | This is how Olavidia is made, the best cheese in the world, according to the Guarromanense who has climbed to the Olympus of cheeses in just four years

Directly to the Palate | The 27 most delicious cheeses on Earth (for the most cheese makers)