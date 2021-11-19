In the case of Ache, the agency took six golds, six silvers and four bronzes. Three gold medals were in the Social Media, E-commerce and Social Marketing Event categories, with ‘Far Away Together’, for Grupo Modelo, a remote music festival that took place from April 4 to 20 this year. year to raise money, in support of members of the music sector who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other gold medals correspond to the category of Office and Staff Development and Social Responsibility, with the Open Agency initiative, in which Ache invited all those who needed a free marketing and advertising service through a call on social networks. , after the pandemic. In two months, they managed to support more than 45 SMEs, family businesses and independent professionals.

And in Digital Amplification, Ache was crowned with KFC Rockstars ‘Rock from above’, in which Moderatto gave a concert from a helicopter, was transmitted by streaming and had 1,014,569 interactions, 23 million hits, more than 300,000 views, 12% of engagement and 16,000 new registrations to the KFC club.

Regarding the silver awards, Ache was crowned with Paladar Week 1800 for the Tequila 1800 brand in the Trial Promotion category. Also with Tócate – GRAFFITITS for Time Out México en Responsabilidad Social.

Two of the silver medals correspond to the campaign for KFC, but in the category of Launch Event and Brand Experience Event, while the initiative for Grupo Modelo gave the other two silvers in Comprehensive Digital Marketing and E-commerce .

The four bronzes, on the other hand, were two for Grupo Modelo’s campaign, two for KFC and one for José Cuervo’s Va por Todos campaign in the Social Responsibility category, a platform that was launched on May 21 and that brought together more than 400 restaurants and bars in 26 cities of the country, so that diners could buy vouchers and could exchange them as soon as these establishments reopened.

The other winning agencies

Behind Ache is Catorce Días, an agency that won 10 awards, of which three are gold. One of them was in the Stands and Setting category, with the Fanta Terror Hunt campaign, which the creative team developed for Coca Cola. Also Philly at Home for Mondelez and Philadelphia Chefbook Website for the same brand.

Grupo Cosmic won seven medals, of which two were gold with the case of the Smart Sampling Module and the Partner Information Module for Nestlé. Smile Pill, on the other hand, took five, equal to a single gold with the Desafío Serum case for L’Oréal. Grupo Map, on the other hand, was crowned thanks to four initiatives, of which one gold went to Efectivo Con Alpura, in the Technological Innovation category.

Pauta Creativa achieved three golds with Back to School 2020 and Pacific Business Convention 2021, for Kellogg’s and Masters of the Online Grill, for Walmart.

On the other hand Let’s LEGO Let’s go gave La Fábrica a silver, The most expensive condom in the world for Time Out, another one, and The Orange Carpet, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood made for Sony, a bronze.

Marco Marketing and Market Pro received three awards each. While Mc Tree, Madison Agency and Tolka Estudio got two, while Licuadora received a silver with MUDIV: The first Virtual Museum of Diversity in Mexico, which he created for IntegraRSE, an alliance of private organizations in seven countries in the region, which They support companies in the dissemination and implementation of Social Responsibility.