One of the best-known medicines in the world is acetylsalicylic acid. Although it is not only popular, it is also one of the most consumed. It is conventionally used to treat pain, fever, and inflammation. But although it does offer good results, it should not be prescribed for all patients. First, it is necessary to make an assessment of each case to advise the best option for healing. While now the National Commission of Medical Arbitration (Conamed) warned that there is a group of people who should never be indicated.

The following information is highly relevant to your clinical practice. In the first place, because the integrity of the people you serve is at risk. While a second reason is because in this way avoid facing a possible lawsuit in case the patient suffers from any complication.

Through a newsletter Conamed indicated that under no circumstances should acetylsalicylic acid be prescribed to children under 16 years of age. It is also mentioned that when a pediatric patient presents with fever, headache and / or muscle pain, the causes should be investigated with a good medical history, physical examination.

What are the reasons?

This indication is for general practitioners only and it is emphasized that they should always seek alternative drug options to achieve patient recovery. While there are safer antipyretic and anti-inflammatory options.

Conamed points out that the reason for all of the above is because acetylsalicylic acid is a risk factor for developing Reye’s Syndrome.

Why not prescribe #Acetylsalicylic acid to minors under 16 years of age? Now available! 🌐 👉 https://t.co/dsVLDwcj1B Connect, download, share and continue with #SanitaryMeasures pic.twitter.com/lLC7JFXDSt – National Commission of Medical Arbitration (@CONAMED_SALUD) December 7, 2021

Some epidemiological studies found a relationship between the consumption of salicylates and the development of this syndrome. Since then, health alerts have been issued regarding the use of acetylsalicylic acid in pediatric patients. To avoid risks, this decision was made.

What is Reye’s Syndrome?

The portal Medline Plus He describes it as sudden (acute) brain damage and problems with liver activity. He also mentions that the syndrome has occurred in children who have been given acetylsalicylic acid when they had chickenpox or the flu. Although in recent years it has become very rare because this drug was stopped being prescribed for routine use in children.

It is a serious disease that almost always affects children and is characterized by encephalopathy accompanied by fat infiltration, particularly of the liver.

This syndrome commonly manifests itself days after recovery from a viral illness, where acetylsalicylic acid was administered. Some of the viruses that cause the presence of this syndrome are generally influenza A and B and chickenpox.