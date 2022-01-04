Acer today introduced three new Chromebooks designed for consumers who need a secure, easy-to-use and affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication.

These new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors and are equipped with everything consumers need, plus exceptional audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.

“This new trio of Chromebooks from Acer offers the best of many worlds; provides robust performance capabilities, with great additional features and the ability to offer users the latest technology without breaking the budget, “said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.” Today’s users need a reliable, easy-to-use device to stay productive, connected and entertained when at home; These three new Acer Chromebooks fit that requirement. “

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Sleek design with VertiView display for increased productivity

With a slim design and a durable aluminum casing, the new Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is ideal for taking to school, exciting projects, for work and more. Powered by the new super-fast MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for better multitasking, it enables users to stay productive all day with exceptional performance and up to 10 hours of battery life. [1]. A productivity-boosting 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3: 2 aspect ratio gives users 18% more vertical screen space so they can see more content before having to scroll. Plus, the beautiful display’s 2256×1504 resolution panel and narrow 7.7mm side bezels highlight images.

The convertible design of the new Chromebook Spin 513 makes it a great option for those who carry their device with them when traveling. It can be transformed into four different usage modes, such as Tent mode to make the most of places with limited space such as trains or airplanes, and Tablet mode for use on the go. It also features military grade MIL-STD 810H 1.2 durability. When you’re away from home, your Wi-Fi 6 helps maintain reliable connections to networks and access points. Plus, it has a backlit keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port for connecting to peripherals, transferring data, and charging mobile devices.

DTS® Audio and a pair of upward-facing speakers deliver high-quality, distortion-free sound, whether you’re on a video call for work or school, or while streaming. A pair of upward-facing microphones complete the package, giving users everything they need for crystal-clear conference calling.

Acer Chromebook 315 – Large 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Screen and OceanGlass Touchpad

Acer builds on its position as the industry leader for large-screen Chromebooks with the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H / T), thus providing an affordable option for users looking for a device with which they can multitask without problems. no effort. This portable device keeps users connected, engaged and entertained from different areas of their home, or even outdoors. The huge FHD IPS screen [4] The 15.6-inch size of the Chromebook 315 is anti-glare, so you can enjoy your favorite content on the patio, balcony or garden, as well as throughout the home and office. Plus, an optional touchscreen allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated number pad – a bonus when working on home finances and schoolwork.

Complementing the additional screen real estate, the Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferencing. Hybrid workers and students will be seen and heard thanks to a wide field of view HDR webcam with flare reduction technology and a pair of integrated microphones. DTS Audio delivers rich sound with deeper bass, ideal for video calls and enjoying games or live-streamed content, with the latest Intel® processors and Wi-Fi 6 for reliable performance and connectivity. Plus 10 hours of battery life [1]Users will also appreciate two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one on each side, and the ability to easily transfer videos and photos thanks to a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass ™ touch panel that is made entirely from plastic waste collected from the ocean that has been recycled into a glass-like texture, giving you a sleek and responsive touch response, helping to reduce plastics adrift in the ocean.

Acer Chromebook 314: inexpensive and portable with an OceanGlass touchpad

Designed for students and families with school-aged children, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H / T) is powered by the latest Intel® processors for robust everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H2,3 durability. Users can expect up to 10 hours of battery life [1], enough time to last the entire school day, while Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5.

The Chromebook’s 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen [5] It features an anti-reflective coating so it can be used even in brighter lighting conditions, while its narrow 8.1mm side bezels keep images in focus and contribute to the compact size of the rig. Users can navigate Chrome OS through the optional multi-touch screen or through the OceanGlass ™ touch panel that provides an elegant touch experience and contributes to the reduction of plastic debris in the ocean.

The Chromebook 314 offers a great remote learning experience with two built-in microphones and a glare-reducing webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. DTS Audio offers full, high-quality, distortion-free sound. A pair of USB Type-C ports complete the package, offering users a convenient means of connecting to a wide variety of peripherals.

Chrome OS and app compatibility

Acer’s new Chromebooks use Chrome OS to deliver fast boot times, ease of use, security, and longer battery life. They support web-based apps and apps on Google Play, so users will have access to all the apps they need for productivity, school, creativity, and more.

