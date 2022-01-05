The company Acer has just presented in a press release a wide range of computing devices that integrate the latest processors and graphics cards on the market, as well as the most innovative hardware.

Stand out the new ultraportable Swift X with Intel Arc graphics chip, a pair of All-in-One Aspire, new Predator range gaming PCs and monitors, Nitro gaming laptops with the latest hardware, three new Chromebooks for hybrid students and workers, and much more.

Let’s start with Acer Swift X, a new ultraportable available in 14 and 16-inch sizes. With a slim, lightweight and durable chassis, it incorporates a 16:10 thin-bezel display with 92% screen-to-volume ratio.

It is a 14-inch, 1.4 kg device that is mounted on a 17.9 mm aluminum chassis.

The 14-inch version includes a 12th generation Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores and a graphics card from NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti recently introduced.

The 16-inch model also integrates a 12th generation Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores, but with a discrete Intel Arc graphics card. It is one of the first notebooks to rely on the new generation of Intel graphics chips.

Both models work under Windows 11 and have a 16:10 IPS screen (2240×1400 for the 14-inch model and 2560×1600 (WQXGA) for the 16-inch model.

The two ride 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

These five computers have plenty of power for your day to day, as well as weighing less than 1.5 kg so you can always carry them with you.

All-in-One Aspire C24 and C27

For those who want to work from home, Acer launches the new models All-in-One Aspire C27 and Aspire C24, 27 and 24 inches respectively.

Integrate 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors and GeForce MX550 graphics card. They also have a memory of 64 Gb of DDR4 RAM, 1 Tb SSD and a 2 Tb HDD hard disk

With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4.

The C27 also incorporates a 5 Mpx webcam and two stereo microphones.

Predator and Nitro gaming laptops

The latest processors from Intel and AMD and new GPUs from NVIDIA power the spectacular Acer Gaming Laptops for 2022.

In 2022, teleworking has merged the presence in the office and at home, and that is why gaming merges with work, thanks to more discreet housings that will not clash in the office.

The Predator Triton 500 SE laptop It is a special edition with a simple design, but its hardware is a beast: 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to an RTX 3080 Ti GPU for notebooks.

With up to 32GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, 16-inch 240Hz 2K display, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Nitro 5 bet on AMD, with processors up to 12th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Also with up to 32 GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, 16 or 17-inch FHD or 2K display up to 165 Hz, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1. But there are multiple customizable settings.

Acer Predator Helios 300 it’s an impressive gaming laptop, with an IPS QHD display up to 165Hz and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 Ti GPU for laptops.

With up to 32 GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, 16 or 17-inch FHD or 2K display up to 165 Hz, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1.

These are the prices and launch dates in Spain:

Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) will be available in Spain from February from 3,499 euros.

15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) will be available in Spain from February from 2299 euros.

17.3-inch Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56) will be available in Spain from February from 2399 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 [procesador Intel, 15,6 pulgadas] (AN515-58) will be available in Spain from February from 1,549 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 [procesador AMD, 15,6 pulgadas] (AN515-46) will be available in Spain from April from 1,599 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 [procesador Intel, 17,3 pulgadas] (AN517-55) will be available in Spain from March from 1649 euros.

Acer Nitro 5 [procesador AMD, 17,3 pulgadas] (AN517-42) will be available in Spain from April from 1699 euros.

Predator gaming desktops and monitors

Gaming laptops may be more trendingBut professional gamers use desktops where there are no limitations on size, power, and heat dissipation.

The new gaming desktop Predator Orion 5000 incorporates a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 3080 and 64GB of new DDR5 memory.

DDR5 RAM will be the most used memory for years to come. Let’s see how it differs from the current DDR4, and how you can install it on your PC.

The model Predator Orion 3000 carry a 12th generation Intel Core i7, RTX 3070 graphics card and 64 Gb of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM.

The IPS Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors are VESA certified DisplayHDR 1000.

They also have 576-zone miniLED backlight with a refresh rate of up to 160 Hz and 165 Hz (overclocked), respectively.

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor boasts of a 48 ”138Hz 4K OLED panel which is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

The Predator Orion 5000 desktops will be available in Spain from March from 1999 euros

The Predator Orion 3000 desktops will be available in Spain from March from 1299 euros

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in Spain from the third quarter of 2022 from 1899 euros

The Predator X32 FP gaming monitor will be available in Spain from the second quarter of 2022 from 1,599 euros

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor will be available in Spain from the third quarter of 2022 from 2,199 euros

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

It is a special edition of Acer Aspire Vero incorporating design elements related to planet Earth.

This sustainable-minded laptop is made with 30% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) throughout its chassis, 50% PCR on the keycaps and has been designed to be easily updated and repaired.

New Chromebooks for Hybrid Families, Students, and Workers

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 It has a sleek, convertible design and a 13.5-inch VertiView display with a 3: 2 aspect ratio.

The convertible design of the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is designed for users who travel a lot. It can transform to offer four different modes of use.

With a long battery life and performance driven by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor.

Acer Chromebook 315 It includes a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and a numeric keypad.

Acer Chromebook 314 It is a portable device with a 14-inch FHD screen, with the latest Intel processors and an OceanGlass touch panel.

All offer shock resistance with MIL-STD 810H military protection, WiFi 6 and DTS Audio.

Models 314 and 315 have an OceanGlass touch panel environmentally friendly. It is made from plastic waste from the ocean that has been recycled to obtain a texture similar to glass.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in Spain from April 2022 from 649 euros

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H / T) will be available in Spain from the first quarter of 2022 from 399 euros

Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H / T) will be available in Spain from April 2022 from 369 euros

A large number of hardware for all types of users and needs.