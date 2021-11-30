Julio César Serna Chávez, a personal friend of the former head of government and today a senator of the Republic for the PRD, Miguel Ángel Mancera, has been sleeping since Saturday night in the North Prison and this will be the case for the duration of his judicial process.

Álvaro Obregón was arrested on Friday, November 27 in Jardines del Pedregal, by the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City for allegedly having committed illicit enrichment and this Monday a control judge ordered him preventive detention and frozen his accounts. banking.

Julio César is the brother of Luis Ernesto Serna Chávez, who was the PRD’s private secretary while he was at the head of the Government Headquarters and from where he had a position of power and influence in the capital’s government.

The now former prisoner official also held positions in his friend’s administration, first as coordinator of the Central de Abasto trust and later as chief of staff.

At the initial hearing, representatives of the FGJ informed Julio César Serna Chávez about the crimes charged against him, which are the alleged sale and illegal allocation of warehouses of the Central de Abasto and illicit enrichment, since their expenses do not correspond to their reported income and property ownership is attributed to him in the Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón mayors that were not reported in their equity declarations.

“In the Public Registry of Property and Commerce, in addition, there is a company name and 14 properties that are not included in their declarations of interests,” said FGJ spokesman Ulises Lara on Sunday when issuing a message to the media. communication on the occasion of the arrest of Julio César Serna.

“It is possible that a part of the resources has its origin in the Income Tax (ISR) contributed by workers of the City Government,” he added.

According to the FGJ spokesperson, the arrest of Julio César Serna Chávez derived as part of the collaboration of Miguel Ángel Vásquez, former undersecretary of Administration and Human Capital of the Mancera government, who after more than a year in prison adhered to the Opportunity criterion to be a protected witness and provide information that helps clarify the alleged diversion of one billion pesos from the public treasury in the past administration, related to the ISR contributed by city government workers. Vasquez is currently in house arrest.

This Monday at a press conference the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum commented that the city’s FGJ is investigating cases of “corruption in the previous administration. This comes from various cases, for example, two cases presented by the Ministry of Administration and Finance of how they made three-day contracts to assign companies, allegedly ghosts, who spent three days doing all the supposed work for the return of the ISR; and, there what was found is that it was actually a simulated contract ”.

The case of Julio César Serna joins that of other former Mancera administration officials linked to corruption scandals. For example, the former Secretary of Works and Services and former Commissioner for Reconstruction, Édgar Tungüí Rodríguez, who is imprisoned and in legal proceedings for the alleged diversion of public resources destined for the reconstruction of homes damaged by the earthquake of September 19, 2017.

Meanwhile, the former secretary of Urban Development and Housing, Felipe de Jesús Gutiérrez, is a fugitive from the same case.

