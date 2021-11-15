Hulk, after having a period of cowardice and fear in the MCU, could return to his normality after the appearance of Dr. Banner in Shang-Chi.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps growing and growing. More and more and with each phase, new characters arrive at it. However, there are some who are from the beginning and who continue to set the tone. This is the case of Hulk from Mark Ruffalo, which despite not having a solo film, arrived almost 10 years ago.

The character, for many, has been in debt, since in the last tapes, where it could have been decisive, it was nothing more than a mockery. On Endgame, it was seen Smart-Hulk, a more intelligent and calm version of the beast, totally civilized.

Most recently, his last appearance was as Bruce Banner and it was in the curious post-credits scene of Shang-chi. However, the writer Kaz firpoHe mentioned that by now it was no longer about that edition of the character … Will he return to normal?

«I think in terms of the timeline, we just lost Tony, we just lost Cap, Natasha is gone, Hulk is working on himself, I think to become human instead of smart Hulk, so I think everyone the avengers were pretty busy… ”, Commented the creative.

However, these statements can be somewhat concise and, in fact, even remain very much in the air because there is evidence that puts more than one to doubt. In recent promotional images of She-hulk, the monster is shown with the same aspect of Endgame.

Although, although it is true, the time arc of the plot of the series is not known. To do this, we will have to wait until 2022, when it will be released in Disney +. Since I can be before The ten rings or have some kind of flashbacks.

On the other hand, the struggle that the character is fighting internally, and of which the editor speaks, could be seen more fully in this production.

Source: Screen rant