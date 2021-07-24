According to Valve there is no game that Steam Deck is not able to move today

Steam Deck has been one of the biggest surprises of this summer in the field of video games. Valve’s new hardware proposal has attracted the attention of thousands of users, who have already reserved the product to receive it later this year and early next year. However, despite the attractiveness of the product, one of the biggest concerns for many users is whether it will be able to move the vast catalog of PC games adequately, given its portable format.

Today we bring you a very clear answer to that question, since According to Valve there is no game that Steam Deck is not able to move, at least to this day.

Valve hopes to avoid annoying drift on Steam Deck analogs

Has been in a interview with the English portal IGN, where Pierre-Loup Griffais has confirmed that Steam Deck is capable of running any recent game, even titles released this year 2021 “without any problem”.

“We have been testing various games in the catalog for various years, but the real test for us were games that were released this past year. This is the first time that we have reached the level of performance necessary to be able to run current generation games without problems. “

It is not surprising that Valve has wanted to clarify this question as soon as possible, since one of the most important aspects of a product of this type is that it is able to move as many titles as possible so as not to be limited. Steam Deck will begin shipping during this month of December for users who reserved it, and we remind you that it will be compatible with Xbox Game Pass titles.

